Acer Swift Go 14 Updated With Intel Core Ultra Processors in India: Check Out Brand’s First AI-Ready Laptop

Acer has launched its new Swift Go 14 laptop in India, which comes with AI features powered by the new Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel AI Boost with power-efficient AI acceleration coupled with Intel Arc GPU, complementing features such as Acer AlterView, Acer AI Zone, Microsoft Copilot in Windows, Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0’s noise reduction, and Acer PurifiedView video enhancement technology.

Acer Swift Go 14: Price, Availability

The all-new Swift Go 14 is priced at Rs 84,999 for the Core Ultra 5 model and Rs 99,990 for the Coe Ultra 7 model. The former has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the latter has 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop is now available exclusively on Flipkart.

Acer Swift Go 14: Specifications

The Swift Go 14 features a 14-inch WUXGA display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) Technology, 400nits brightness, Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD, 16:10 aspect ratio, colour gamut sRGB 100% with multi-touch support and a wide viewing angle up to 170 degrees.

The laptop has Processor options of up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chipsets with a dedicated AI engine. It is an Intel Evo Edition platform laptop that is claimed to offer improvements to instant wake and fast charging. The laptop gets 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

Read More: Intel Core Ultra Powered Laptops: Galaxy Book 4 Series, Zenbook 14 OLED, ThinkPad X1 Carbon And More

The aluminium chassis of the Swift Go 14 weighs 1.32 kilograms and measures 14.9mm. It features an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Intel Bluetooth LE Audio connectivity. The AI also boosts the laptop’s battery life to up to 12.5 hours.

This refreshed Acer Swift Go 14 also sports a fingerprint sensor and a 1440p QHD webcam with Acer PurifiedVoice technology and Acer PurifiedView, which can help remove unwanted background noise during a video call. For connectivity, the laptop has 1 x USB 3.2 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, 1 x USB Type-C port with DC-in and 1 x HDMI port.