HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop launched in India with 11th Gen Core i7 CPU

HP Inc. has announced the expansion of its premium notebook portfolio with the introduction of HP Spectre x360 14. It is the world’s first premium 2-in-1 convertible with 3:2 aspect ratio display and adaptive intelligence. It is also the world’s first laptop to use keyboard scissors made from natural, renewable material such as agricultural waste like typical straw, beet pulp, household waste.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is available at HP World Stores and online store.hp.com, Amazon and other large format retail stores. Further, it is available now for a starting price of Rs 1,19,999.

HP Spectre x360 14 Specifications

The convertible 2-in-1 laptop offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor. That translates to approximately 20% more vertical viewing space. The optional OLED display comes with EyeSafe technology to prevent Eye strain. Moreover, there’s an anti-reflective coating on the display as well. There’s 400 nits of brightness with 100% DCI-P3, 3:2 screen, with 90.33% screen-to-body-ratio.

The laptop is powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and is based on Intel Evo platform. The laptop gets Intel Iris XE graphics. Furthermore, there’s up to 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM with up to 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD.

Connectivity options include 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge) and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. Additionally, Wireless connectivity includes Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo.

Additional features include built-in Alexa, a fingerprint sensor, HP command centre, Full-size backlit poseidon blue keyboard and more. The laptop is backed by a 4-cell, 66 Wh Li-ion polymer with 65W fast charging support. There’s a dedicated mute mic with LED key for enhanced privacy.