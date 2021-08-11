HP Chromebase AiO, Chromebook x2 11, M24fd USB-C monitor launched

HP has launched three new products for the international market, including the HP Chromebase, M24fd USB-C monitor and the Chromebook x2 11. The HP Chromebase is an All-in-One (AiO) PC that runs on Google’s Chrome OS. It has a 12.5-inch display that can be rotated 90-degree clockwise into a portrait position.

The HP Chromebase starts at $599 (approx Rs 48,500). The HP Chromebook x2 11 also starts at $599 with the stylus included. And finally, the M24fd USB-C monitor will be sold for a price of $249 (approx Rs 18,500). There’s no information whether these devices will make their way to India or not.

HP Chromebase AiO Specifications

The HP Chromebase AiO has a 21.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It comes with either an Intel Pentium Gold processor or a 10th Gen Core i3 processor. The base model gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. You can get up to 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD with upgraded version.

The screen can be tilted backwards up to 20 degrees. It can be swiveled up to 90-degrees for a portrait position. This makes it easier to operate Android apps on such a big screen. The AiO is made up of Aluminium and has dual B&O tuned 5W speakers.

For connectivity, you get 2 x USB-C ports, 2 x USB-A ports, 1 x audio jack, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. On the front, there’s a 5-megapixel camera for video calls. There’s also an option to block the front camera or the microphone using Chromebase’s in-built privacy shutter. A wireless mouse, 90W power adapter and keyboard come included in the box.

HP Chromebook x2 11 Specifications

The HP Chromebook x2 11 sports an 11-inch IPS panel that supports a 2K resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. There’s 440 nits of peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It also comes with a kick-stand and a magnetic keyboard to use it as a laptop.

There’s a USI-certified Pen (stylus) included with the Chromebook that can be charged wirelessly by attaching it to the right side of the Chromebook. The tablet is made of aluminum as well. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 12GB of eMMC storage.

The Chromebook x2 11 has a 5-megapixel front facing camera and an 8-megapixel world-facing cam. There’s dual array microphones and the tablet also has an optional nano SIM slot along with a micro-SD card slot. Additional features include a fingerprint reader and dual speakers. There arw two USB-C ports for data transfer and charging. The tablet has a 32Wh 2-cell battery which is claimed to last for around 11 hours and 15 minutes.

HP M24fd USB-C Monitor Specifications

The HP M24fd USB-C Monitor features a 23.8-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has horizontal and vertical viewing angles of 178 degrees and supports AMD’s FreeSync tech. It comes with refresh rates of up to 75Hz.

There’s 300 nits peak brightness and an anti-glare coating on the display. HP claims up to 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. The detachable stand allows tilt adjustment from – 5 to +25 degrees. Height adjustment is not available with this one.

The monitor has Google’s ‘Works With Chromebook’ certification. This means it can be simply setup with a Chrome OS laptop. It can provide up to 65 watts of power to the connected laptop via the USB-C cable. There are HDMI (1.4), VGA ports as well to connect it to other devices. You also get 2 x USB-A ports on the monitor.