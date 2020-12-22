HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop launched in India with 13.3-inch full HD display, AMD Ryzen 400 Series

The HP ProBook 635 Aero is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics.

HP has launched its new range of ProBook notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors in India. The ProBook 635 Aero is available at a starting price of Rs 74,999.

These HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are AMD based business notebook from HP, with a starting weight of under 1 kg (or 2.2 pounds). It is now available for pre-order on the company website.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 specifications

Built with an all-metal body chassis and aerodynamic edges, the ProBook 635 Aero is compact and sturdy. The laptop features 13.3-inch full-HD with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 86.2% screen-to-body ratio with ultra-thin 9.5 mm top bezel and 4.28 mm side bezels. It also features HP Sure View with integrated copper-tinted privacy screen.

The HP ProBook 635 Aero is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor packs 8GB of RAM whereas the AMD Ryzen 7 processor packs 16GB of RAM. There's 512GB of SSD onboard as well.

Connectivity options on the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop include Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, multi-user MIMO, and Miracast. There is also USB-C 3.1 Gen2, (2) USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, Headphone and Nano Security Lock Slot so that mobile professionals have what they need to hook up and connect.

With HP QuickDrop, users can wirelessly transfer documents, photos and videos, websites, addresses, and more between devices, eliminating the need to send emails just to move information between devices.

On the battery front, there is up to 18 hours when configured with the lighter 42Wh battery, and up to 23 hours with the 53Wh battery. The device can charge up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

The company claims that the ProBook 635 Aero is engineered for durability, having undergone, and successfully passed 19 military standard tests and 120,000 hours of HP testing. It can also withstand up to 1,000 cycles of disinfection with household wipes.