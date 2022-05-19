HP Omen 16 (2022), Victus 15 (2022) Gaming Laptops launched

HP has launched a new pair of gaming laptops in the US including the HP Omen 16 (2022) and the Victus 15 (2022). The laptops now have a revamped cooling system for better heat dissipation as well as new processor options from both Intel and AMD. HP says that both Omen 16 (2022) and Victus 15 (2022) laptops come with Omen Gaming Hub as well. The hub offers features such as Performance Mode, Network Booster, and more.

The HP Omen 16 (2022) price starts at $1,199.99 (approx Rs 93,200), and gaming laptop will be available “by this summer” on HP online store and Best Buy in the US.

As for the Victus 15 (2022), it will also be available by this summer at a starting price of $799.99 (approx Rs 62,200) on HP online store, and other US retailers. The laptop can be purchased in Ceramic White, Mica Silver, and Performance Blue colourways.

HP Victus 15 (2022) Specifications

The HP Victus 15 (2022) gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with an up to full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and Eyesafe low-blue light technology. The machines come equipped with either up to an Intel Core i7-12700H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor which are paired with up to 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

The Intel variant employs up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, and the AMD model with gets AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics. HP claims that the thermal efficiency of the HP Victus 15 (2022) is handled by four-way airflow, and a two-heat pipe design that pushes the heat out via wide rear vents.

Additional features include dual speakers tuned by B&O, an HP camera, and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps signaling rate (DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x RJ-45, 1 x AC smart pin and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery and runs on Windows 11 Home.

HP Omen 16 (2022) Specifications

The HP Omen 16 (2022) sports a 16.1-inch IPS display with up to QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display further supports 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, and an Eyesafe display certification by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland.

The laptop is being offered with two processor configurations including one with an Intel Core i9-12900H processor or the other one with AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The Intel model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and the one with AMD processor gets Max-Q technologies or AMD Ryzen RX 6650M graphics.

The CPUs are paired with up to 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen4x4 SSD. The HP Omen 16 (2022) comes with a built-in IR thermopile sensor as well. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 9 hours of usage on a full charge.

According to HP, the revamped thermal system in the Omen 16 (2022) gaming laptop gets an additional fifth heat pipe, apart from a fourth outflow vent, which together claim to have decreased the GPU temperature by 3 percent, bottom SSD temperature by 14 percent, and also reduced the running noise by 5 percent.