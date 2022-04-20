HP launches Pavilion laptops with 12th Gen processors and Eyesafe displays in India

HP today announced the launch of its Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved performance for its largest selling consumer devices in India. The new Pavilion series – HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14, and HP Pavilion x360 are designed with the environment in mind, says HP. They come with an all-metal build that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminium.

The India prices of the Pavilion range of laptops by HP are as follows:

HP Pavilion 14” AMD starting at Rs 55,999

HP Pavilion 15’’ AMD starting at Rs 59,999

HP Pavilion 14’’ x360 starting at Rs 55,999

HP Pavilion 14’’ Intel starting at Rs 60,999

HP Pavilion 15’’ Intel starting at Rs 65,999

The new HP Pavilion 15 (2022) is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display that was designed in collaboration with doctors to enable HP users to work and play for as long as they want without experiencing eye strain. The new technology, which is embedded into the display, keeps users’ eyes comfortable by displaying an always-on blue light filter. It is integrated directly into the display, eliminating the need to modify settings or worry about a compromised colour experience according to the company.

Weighing 1.75kg, HP Pavilion 15 is compact and portable. The latest 12th Gen Intel Processors comes with adaptive battery optimizer. Its full-size, backlit keyboard gives an overall premium touch to cater to the GenZs and Millennials. The HP Pavilion 15 is available in three colours including Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue.

The Pavilion 15 offers an 85% screen-to-body ratio (STBR), 100% sRBG Panels, and TNR capability. Additionally, the device supports Microsoft High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming and come pre-installed with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) on FHD panel options for a more vibrant viewing experience. Bang & Olufsen provides the audio system’s power. The laptop is capable of providing up to 8.75 hours of battery life and supports HP Fast charge technology.