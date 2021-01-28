HP introduces all-new Smart Tank series of printers in India

HP has introduced the new set of All-in-One Smart Tank series of printers in India that alert the user before the ink runs out.

HP today introduced the new HP Smart Tank 500 and 516 All-in-One series of affordable printers in India. HP Smart Tank is designed for small and medium businesses, jobbers, and home office needs, powered by a new sensor based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out.

The HP Smart Tank 500 is available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 at HP Online shopping while the HP Smart Tank 515 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The HP Smart Tank 516 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 15,266 and the HP Smart Tank 530 wireless with ADF is available at a starting price of Rs 16,949.

The HP Smart Tank comes with ink supplies in the box that can give an output of minimum 6000 pages (black)/8000 pages (color) with a 38% increase in printing speed. It offers enhanced mobile experience and connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE.

It also features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that lets the smartphone connect to the printer without the need for an internet network.

The HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customizable shortcuts. One can Count on dark, sharp text and vibrant graphics for all prints and can also Create professional borderless brochures and photos as per the company.

It eliminates the steps in repetitive tasks with custom shortcuts support on phone or printer with the help of HP Smart Tasks.