Advertisement

HP introduces all-new Smart Tank series of printers in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 12:26 pm

Latest News

HP has introduced the new set of All-in-One Smart Tank series of printers in India that alert the user before the ink runs out.
Advertisement

HP today introduced the new HP Smart Tank 500 and 516 All-in-One series of affordable printers in India. HP Smart Tank is designed for small and medium businesses, jobbers, and home office needs, powered by a new sensor based Ink Tank technology that alerts the user before the ink runs out.  

 

The HP Smart Tank 500 is available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 at HP Online shopping while the HP Smart Tank 515 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 14,499. The HP Smart Tank 516 wireless is available at a starting price of Rs 15,266 and the HP Smart Tank 530 wireless with ADF is available at a starting price of Rs 16,949. 

 

HP Tank series printer

Advertisement

 

The HP Smart Tank comes with ink supplies in the box that can give an output of minimum 6000 pages (black)/8000 pages (color) with a 38% increase in printing speed. It offers enhanced mobile experience and connectivity through dual-band Wi-Fi and HP Smart mobile print app and Bluetooth LE. 

 

It also features the Wi-Fi Direct capability that lets the smartphone connect to the printer without the need for an internet network.

 

HP Tank series

 

The HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customizable shortcuts. One can Count on dark, sharp text and vibrant graphics for all prints and can also Create professional borderless brochures and photos as per the company. 

 

It eliminates the steps in repetitive tasks with custom shortcuts support on phone or printer with the help of HP Smart Tasks. 

HP announces 5 new chromebooks under Education Edition models

CES 2021: HP reveals new ProBook range of Laptops along with a curved monitor

HP expands its Elite, Envy range of laptops along with TWS earbuds, Elite Folio Tablet PC at CES 2021

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop launched in India with 13.3-inch full HD display, AMD Ryzen 400 Series

HP ZBook Fury 15, Fury 17 and ZBook Power announced

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Latest News from HP

You might like this

Tags: HP

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Anker launches Qi-certified 10W PowerWave charging stand for Rs 1,999

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei launches 'Nothing', his new company

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies