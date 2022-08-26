HP Dragonfly Folio G3, 34” AiO Desktop PC, and more launched in India￼

HP has launched a bunch of new products in India including HP Dragonfly Folio G3 – the hybrid-ready convertible PC for business, and the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC – a machine for creators that offers users a studio-like experience with support for dual video streams and camera switching. The company has also announced the new HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display and the new HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam.

Pricing & Availability

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 is available now at a starting price of Rs 2,01,000.

The HP 34″ AiO Desktop PC is available at a starting price of Rs 1,75,999.

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display is expected to be available in November for a starting price of Rs 90,000.

The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam is already available for Rs 21,999.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 combines laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device. It comes with support for HP Dragonfly Folio Pen. The pen magnetically attaches to the device, features three programmable buttons, and can wirelessly charge to 100% in 30 minutes.

The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 offers collaboration features for more productive and engaging video conferencing experiences. The 8MP camera ensures users show up naturally and there’s a 100-degree field-of-view. For added security, the HP Privacy Camera allows users to disable the webcam with the touch of a button.

It is powered by the Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and also features upgraded memory with LPDDR5 up to 32GB and storage up to 2TB. A new thermal solution optimizes PC performance without adding significant weight or thickness. The new HP Auto Screen Dimming features helps conserve battery power for long work days.

HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC

The HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC allows users to move the detachable, magnetic 16MP (4MP Binned) camera to multiple positions on the screen bezel to find the best field of view. Users can even point the camera towards their desk so they can share hand-written notes or documents live on video calls.

An optional second detachable camera for the HP 34” All-in-One Desktop PC allows users to enable dual video streams and camera switching. It has a 34-inch diagonal 5K display with 21:9 aspect ratio.

There’s reduced blue light wave exposure with the TÜV certified HP Eye Ease low blue light panel. It packs the Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. It has upgradable storage and memory up to 128GB DDR5.

HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display

The HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display, as per HP, is the world’s first IPS Black display with Thunderbolt 4 technology. The latest Z performance monitor features IPS Black panel technology, which means deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and a 98% P3 wide color range, all in 4K ultra-HD resolution. The company says that the panel provides twice the contrast ratio of a traditional IPS panel.

With additional features like single power on, KVM switch, and Thunderbolt 4 with the ability to daisy chain a second 4K monitor with a single cable, the Z32k G3 delivers “multi-device creative workflow versatility”. Through a single Thunderbolt 4 port, the display drives 4K resolution at 60Hz.

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam

With AI face-framing and autofocus, the new HP webcam can deliver up to 4K resolution videos. Further, it comes with the 18mm F/2.0 large lens and lowlight adjustment feature. The webcam is also Zoom certified for a seamless experience with the video conferencing app.

The HP Accessory Center, available for download in the Microsoft Store, lets users customize their image, enable AI features, select resolution, use Keystone Correction, and choose between 78°, 90°, and 100° field-of-view. Users can get the preferred angle with 360° swivel, 90° tilt down, and universal mounting. They can share when they want with a magnetic privacy cover for worry-free privacy and security.