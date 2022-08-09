HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs launched in India

HP is introducing a new line of All-in-One PCs with PC and TV capabilities. The new All-in-One PCs include the HP ENVY 34-inch and Pavilion 31.5-inch, which are equipped with Intel 11th and 12th generation processors.

Modern producers can go from video streaming to casual gaming or using the AIO as a second screen for better productivity in a hybrid environment thanks to the TV and monitor capabilities and powerful speakers.

The HP ENVY 34-inch All-In-One One Desktop PCs have a starting price of Rs 1,75,999 and the HP Pavilion 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs have a starting price of Rs 99,999. The former comes in Turbo Silver shade, while the latter is offered in Sparkling Black colour option.

HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC specifications

The HP Envy 34-inch AiO PC comes with a 34-inch three-sided micro-edge display with support for 5K resolution. The 5K display offers 21:9 aspect ratio as well. The TUV-certified display comes with an adjustable blue light reduction filter for low blue light comfort. It is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the graphics are supported with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The PC sports a 16-megapixel magnetic webcam based on the binning technology. The detachable and magnetic camera makes it easy to swap to multiple positions for better angles. The AiO also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa and offers HP’s quick drop feature that allows sending files to and from a computer to mobile device. It comes with wireless charging support built into the base.

HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO PC specifications

The new HP Pavilion 31.5-inch AiO comes with a 31.5-inch screen and HDR 400, DCI-P3 98% and QHD/sRGB 99%. There is also HP’s EyeSafe-certification and blue light filter. The TUV Rheinland certified antiglare display is certified to be Flicker-Free. The sleek, space saving design cuts all the cords with a wireless mouse, keyboard, and charging.

Under the hood, the new HP AiO PC is powered by 12th Gen Intel i5 and i7 processors. It comes with multiple HDMI ports for connectivity and has Bang & Olufsen tuned audio. It also offers wireless charging support.