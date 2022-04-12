HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel model launched in India

HP today announced the availability of its latest Chromebook laptop in India. The HP Chromebook x360 14a, that was made available in October of last year with an AMD CPU, is now being launched with an Intel processor. It caters to the needs of the students aged 4-15 years to help them stay connected. The Chromebook comes with a 14-inch HD Touch Display and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel model is priced Rs 29,999 in India. The Chromebook comes in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colours and will go on sale through the company’s offline and online retail channels across the country in the coming days.

HP Chromebook x360 14a Intel Model Specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch HD Touch display with 1366 x 768 pixels resolution. You get 250 nits of brightness with 45% NTSC coverage. The display has an anti-glare coating as well. The HP Chromebook comes with an extended battery life of up to 12 ½ hours (HD). HP Fast Charge charges the laptop 50 percent in just 45 minutes.

The Intel Celeron N4120 CPU powers the HP Chromebook with 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM. Moreover, you also get 64GB of eMMC storage with 100 GB Google Drive storage and 256 GB Micro SD Expandable storage support.

For connectivity, you get Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2 x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4), 1 x SuperSpeed USB Type-A (5Gbps), and 1 x headphone/microphone combo. The laptop device is also rated to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports HP Fast charging technology as well.