  • 18:25 Feb 11, 2020

Samsung Unpacked Event: Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+ and more launching today

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 5:00 pm

The company will also take the wrap off from its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip and it might also unveil new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+.
Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G at the Samsung Unpacked event 2020. The company will also take the wrap off from its second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip and it might also unveil new true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+.

 

The event is scheduled to take place in San Francisco, California. The event will kickstart on February 1 at 12:30 AM IST. The company will be live streaming the event on its official website along with its social media channels. Multiple reports and rumours have already revealed key details of the upcoming smartphones. The Galaxy S20 5G will be priced between 900 euros and 1,000 euros. The Galaxy S20+ 5G might be priced between 1,050 euros and 1,100 euros. As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will be priced at 1,300 euros. The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a price tag of around $1,400, which roughly translate to Rs 99,855.

 

Samsung Galaxy S20 series


Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will be featuring a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will sport a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It will come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O flexible display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.06-inch screen with 300 x 116 pixel resolution.



The Galaxy Z Flip will be backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 of internal storage. There will be no support of microSD card. On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

