Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to launch on February 14, Galaxy S20 series to go on sale on March 6

Just ahead of launch, the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+ have emerged online.

Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch its next-generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series on February 11. Now, just ahead of launch, the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip have emerged online.

As per Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the Galaxy Z Flip will likely to launch of February 14, 2020. He further claims that the upcoming foldable smartphone will be priced at $1,400, which roughly translate to Rs 99,855. He further mentions that the smartphone will be AT&T exclusive, though it might be a timed exclusive and the foldable device will be available in unlocked version as well.

Moving on, he claims that the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will likely to go on sale on the first Friday of March. This means that the smartphones will be available for sale starting from March 6. Furthermore, he claims that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a hefty price tag of $1,300, which roughly translate to Rs 92,722. He further claims that the Galaxy S20 series will come with IP68 certification making it water and dust resistant. The phones are expected to ship with pre-installed screen protectors.

Advertisement

Weinbach has also revealed some key information about the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds. As per the leak, the Galaxy Buds+ will come with double battery life as compared to the Galaxy Buds. It will also feature improved Active Noise Isolation, though it might feature improved active noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds+ are said to be priced at $149.99 (approx. Rs 10,698).