How to get Vi VIP Mobile Number with free delivery? Will it cost a bomb?

Vodafone Idea or Vi is now allowing Vi users to avail a range of VIP or customized mobile numbers with the added benefit of free doorstep delivery.

Vi customers can choose an exclusive number based on their lucky number, date of birth or any other date that holds special significance in their life.

Both prepaid and postpaid customers can get these premium numbers at their doorstep in the following cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Surat and Jaipur.

You can head to myvi.in to choose your premium or a VIP mobile number and place the order.

Now if we talk about the costing, the company has not shared any information about it. When we tried to check the website, even it wasn’t helpful. So, the next thing we tried was to get in touch with local vendors and they suggested that the price varies – some numbers you might get for free but fancy ones might cost you anything between Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000.

Steps to get a Vi VIP mobile number:

Select prepaid or postpaid option

Enter the basic details, like your area pin-code and mobile number

Select a VIP mobile number:

– Either from the displayed list of premium mobile numbers

– Or by entering a pattern or string of preferred numbers like anniversary, birthday or any lucky number of choice

Enter your name and address to place the order

Get an OTP to complete your new mobile connection payment

Get a new SIM delivered at your doorstep with zero delivery charges

In a related story, Vodafone Idea recently launched Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, Rs 699 prepaid plans. The Rs 155 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 24 days. The plan offers 1GB of data, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling. The Rs 239 comes with a validity of 24 days. It offers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day.

The Vodafone Idea Rs 666 comes with a validity of 77 days. This plan offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Further, it offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to its users.