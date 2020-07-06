Advertisement

Facebook Avatars: Here’s how you can create your personalised Avatar

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 11:13 am

So, the question is, how to create a Facebook Avatar? Here is the step-by-step guide to creating a Facebook Avatar.
Facebook has finally introduced its new feature for its customers in India. Dubbed as Facebook Avatars, the feature allows you to create your own Facebook avatar. 

 

The Facebook Avatars are basically the competitors to the Apple Bitmojis. The Avatar feature in India comes with a host of interesting things. The company has introduced some customised outfits and more for the Indian users. One can select from a range of Indian outfits while creating an avatar. Furthermore, these avatars can be easily used in Stories, as a profile picture, in Facebook Messenger and in the comments section. One can also share the personalised Avatar on WhatsApp with ease. So, the question is, how to create a Facebook Avatar? Here is the step-by-step guide to creating a Facebook Avatar. 

 

How to Create Facebook Avatar:

 

Step 1: Open the Facebook app and click on the hamburger button. 

Step 2: Scroll down and go to See More option. There you will see a new option of Avatars. Click on it. 

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page and you need to click on Next to continue. 

 

How to create Facebook avatars

 

Step 4: In this step, you need to select the skin tone to get the whole process started. 

Step 5: The page will take you to the customisation options through which you can easily personalise your avatar by adding hairstyle, face shape, beard, outfits and more. 

Step 6: Once you have completed building your avatar, click on the ‘Done’ button. 

 

How to create Facebook avatars

 

Step 7: You can select three different poses for your avatar and then simply share it to News Feed or on WhatsApp. 

Step 8: You can also use your avatar stickers in Stories, comments and more places. 

 

The new feature is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The good thing here is that the social media platform is providing customised settings for Indian users. You can apply bindis, kurtas, sarees, suits, turbans, lungi and more on the avatar. Furthermore, there is an option to use the selfie camera as a mirror, which makes it easier to create an avatar and compare it with yourself in real-time.

 

