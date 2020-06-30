Advertisement

Facebook launches Avatars in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 4:48 pm

Avatar creation from Messenger is currently only available on Android, but will be rolled on iOS soon.

Facebook today announced the launch of Avatars in India. Avatars will allow you to create a digital persona that’s uniquely representative of you and will enable  you to share a range of emotions and expressions in a fun and personalised way.

Starting today, people in India will be able to make an Avatar, a cartoon-like version of themselves by choosing from a variety of faces, hairstyles and outfits that have been specially customised for India. You’ll also be able to use your Avatar in Facebook comments, stories, your profile picture and Facebook Messenger chat windows and can even share it on WhatsApp chats.

How to create your avatar:

Facebook Avatar creator enables people to customize how they want to represent themselves across many dimensions such as facial features, hair, and outfits (to name a few!). This creator can be accessed from Bookmarks in your FB app, as well as from the comment composer. It’s also easy to access the avatar creator from someone else’s avatar shared across Facebook.
Facebook Avatar
 
To create your avatar, use your mobile device and go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Click “Create Your Avatar”! Or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app.

