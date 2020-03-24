How much Data do Streaming apps consume in one Hour?

If you are stuck inside but want to enjoy your daily flix without interruptions, our list of OTT apps and their data consumption rate will help you make your life easier.

The world is in shambles with Coronavirus putting a stopper on everybody’s life and pushing us all into our homes. Self-quarantining and social distancing have become mandatory for safety reasons as the virus has reached a point where it can spread by any physical contact or proximity with an infected person.

Companies have directed their employees to follow a work from home regime and educational institutions have shut down. People are looking for ways of entertaining themselves while stuck at home and the most enticing option that stands out is streaming. Streaming our favourite shows across OTT apps will help you get through this crisis with minimum anxiety and also keep you distracted.

You can watch movies/shows together with your family and spend some much-needed family times. But what if you have a limited internet connection and don’t want to exhaust it before you finish your viewing?

In that case, you can plan your data consumption by adjusting the quality and our list of OTT apps and their data consumption rate will help you make your life easier

Netflix

Netflix is the most popular can stream in various resolution. Here are its data consumption data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

Low: 0.3 GB per hour

Medium: This will stream in SD resolution and will consume 0.7GB per hour

High: Depending on your device and content, it will either stream in HD which will consume 3GB per hour or in 4K ultra HD which will consume 7GB per hour.

Amazon Prime Videos

The streaming app Amazon has a huge catalogue of movies and originals and is very popular in India. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device (mobile).

Data saver: 0.12 GB per hour

Good: 0.18GB per hour

Better: 0.72GB per hour

Best: 1.82GB per hour

If you are watching it on your TV, Laptop etc., you can check the data consumption rates from the app itself.

Hotstar

With live channels and regional content, Star network’s Hotstar is most active during the cricket season such as IPL because of its live-streaming capabilities and has tie-ups with many international broadcast houses like HBO, ABC etc and soon it will also bring Disney+ streaming services to India. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device

Full HD (1080p): 1.3GB per hour

High (720p): 639MB per hour

Medium (360p): 249MB per hour

Jio Cinema

Jio’s very own streaming app has a plethora of content for all ages. It has movies from Disney, Marvel and more. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

Low: 0.17GB per hour

Medium: 0.51GB per hour

High: 1GB per hour in HD

YouTube

Probably the oldest form of streaming service, Google’s YouTube has the highest number of contents out of any streaming platform and is versatile of all. It is not only a streaming site but is also a source of income for the creators. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

2160p: 5.5-23.0GB per hour

1440p: 2.7-08.1GB per hour

1080p: 2.5-4.1GB per hour

720p: 1.2-2.7GB per hour

480p: 480-660MB per hour

360p: 300-450MB per hour

240p: 180-250MB per hour

144p: 30-90MB per hour