How much Data do Streaming apps consume in one Hour?

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : March 24, 2020 2:55 pm

If you are stuck inside but want to enjoy your daily flix without interruptions, our list of OTT apps and their data consumption rate will help you make your life easier.
The world is in shambles with Coronavirus putting a stopper on everybody’s life and pushing us all into our homes. Self-quarantining and social distancing have become mandatory for safety reasons as the virus has reached a point where it can spread by any physical contact or proximity with an infected person.

 

Companies have directed their employees to follow a work from home regime and educational institutions have shut down. People are looking for ways of entertaining themselves while stuck at home and the most enticing option that stands out is streaming. Streaming our favourite shows across OTT apps will help you get through this crisis with minimum anxiety and also keep you distracted.

You can watch movies/shows together with your family and spend some much-needed family times. But what if you have a limited internet connection and don’t want to exhaust it before you finish your viewing?

 

In that case, you can plan your data consumption by adjusting the quality and our list of OTT apps and their data consumption rate will help you make your life easier

 

Netflix

 

Netflix is the most popular can stream in various resolution. Here are its data consumption data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

 

 Low: 0.3 GB per hour

 Medium: This will stream in SD resolution and will consume 0.7GB per hour

 High: Depending on your device and content, it will either stream in HD which will consume 3GB per hour or in 4K ultra HD which will consume 7GB per hour.

 

 Amazon Prime Videos

 

 The streaming app Amazon has a huge catalogue of movies and originals and is very popular in India. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device (mobile).

 

 Data saver: 0.12 GB per hour

 Good: 0.18GB per hour

 Better: 0.72GB per hour

 Best: 1.82GB per hour

 

 If you are watching it on your TV, Laptop etc., you can check the data consumption rates from the app itself.

 

 Hotstar

 

With live channels and regional content, Star network’s Hotstar is most active during the cricket season such as IPL because of its live-streaming capabilities and has tie-ups with many international broadcast houses like HBO, ABC etc and soon it will also bring Disney+ streaming services to India.  Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device

 Full HD (1080p): 1.3GB per hour

 High (720p): 639MB per hour

 Medium (360p): 249MB per hour 

 

 Jio Cinema

 

 Jio’s very own streaming app has a plethora of content for all ages. It has movies from Disney, Marvel and more. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

 

 Low: 0.17GB per hour

 Medium: 0.51GB per hour

 High: 1GB per hour in HD

 

 YouTube

 

Probably the oldest form of streaming service, Google’s YouTube has the highest number of contents out of any streaming platform and is versatile of all. It is not only a streaming site but is also a source of income for the creators. Here are the data rates for its resolution settings that you can set on your device.

 

 2160p: 5.5-23.0GB per hour

 1440p: 2.7-08.1GB per hour

 1080p: 2.5-4.1GB per hour

 720p: 1.2-2.7GB per hour

 480p: 480-660MB per hour

 360p: 300-450MB per hour

 240p: 180-250MB per hour

 144p: 30-90MB per hour

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

