Hotstar no more the go-to destination for IPL: Where to watch IPL 2023 matches?

Starting today, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is entering its 16th edition with the debut match taking place between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. This two-month-long cricket league is a treat for the sport lovers in India and if you are one of those, you wouldn’t want to miss a single match. However, things have changed from last year as new IPL 2023 season will no longer be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. So where can you watch it? Read on to know more.

Where can you watch IPL 2023?

IPL 2023 has a bunch of streaming destinations this time around. On Live TV, Star Sports has renewed its contract for broadcasting the tournament, meaning you can watch it live on the Star Sports channel. Apart from that, Viacom 18 grabbed the rights to live stream the matches in India by paying a total of Rs 20,500 crore to BCCI.

IPL broadcasting rights for the 2023 to 2027 season were sold for Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion) by the BCCI. Then, Jio announced that it will be live streaming the whole IPL 2023 for free on its JioCinema app. This way, fans won’t have to spend money on an OTT subscription to access the live stream of IPL 2023.

Read More: Jio launches new unlimited cricket plans: Check prices, details

Further, all the matches will be available in 4K Resolution (Ultra HD) for free in 12 languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, across all telecom operators. Jio also claims to provide a multi-cam feature in the JioCinema app for free this season.

For those unaware, Jio also bagged the streaming rights for the FIFA 2022 world cup last year and live streamed all the matches in 4K. However, viewers were fed up with the issues they were facing such as buffering problems even though they had a good-quality internet. We hope Jio has resolved such issues this time for IPL streaming and viewers get an uninterrupted experience.