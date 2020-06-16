Honor X10 Max with a large 7.09-inch screen, X10 Pro launching soon

Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch two new smartphones in X-series.

Honor recently announced the launch of Honor X10 5G smartphone in China. Now, the brand is reportedly gearing up to launch two new smartphones in X-series.

The brand is reported to launch Honor X10 Max and Honor X10 Pro smartphones in its home country soon. The Honor X10 Max is reported to be equipped with a large 7.09-inch screen, while the X10 Pro will come with a normal size. This means that the Honor X10 Pro will come with a similar screen size as seen in Honor X10 smartphone.

The leaks coming from China indicates that Honor X10 Max was earlier planned to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but due to shortage of chipset, the company will launch the smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800. That said, there is no information about the hardware and other specifications of the upcoming Honor X10 Max and Honor X10 Pro smartphones, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

To recall, Honor X10 comes with a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

On the camera front, the Honor X10 is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX600y sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on Magic UI 3.1 user interface. The smartphone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.