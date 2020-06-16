Advertisement

Honor X10 Max with a large 7.09-inch screen, X10 Pro launching soon

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 11:25 am

Latest News

Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch two new smartphones in X-series.

Honor recently announced the launch of Honor X10 5G smartphone in China. Now, the brand is reportedly gearing up to launch two new smartphones in X-series. 

 

The brand is reported to launch Honor X10 Max and Honor X10 Pro smartphones in its home country soon. The Honor X10 Max is reported to be equipped with a large 7.09-inch screen, while the X10 Pro will come with a normal size. This means that the Honor X10 Pro will come with a similar screen size as seen in Honor X10 smartphone. 

 

The leaks coming from China indicates that Honor X10 Max was earlier planned to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but due to shortage of chipset, the company will launch the smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800. That said, there is no information about the hardware and other specifications of the upcoming Honor X10 Max and Honor X10 Pro smartphones, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt. 

 

To recall, Honor X10 comes with a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option.

 

On the camera front, the Honor X10 is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX600y sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on Magic UI 3.1 user interface. The smartphone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

 

Honor Play 4, Play 4 Pro confirmed to launch on June 3

Honor introduces ‘Super Service Offers’ for its customers in India

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched

Honor 8S 2020 announced with 5.71-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A22

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor X10 Max Honor X10 Max leak Honor X10 Max rumours Honor X10 Max specs Honor X10 Pro Honor X10 Pro leak Honor X10 Pro rumours Honor X10 Pro specs Honor smartphones Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 3 full specs surface online, 6.59-inch FHD+ display and 6000mAh battery tipped

Samsung Galaxy S9 series receiving One UI 2.1 update and June Security Patch

Oppo China President confirms plans to make its own chipset

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se
Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Oppo to introduce SuperVOOC 3.0 with 80W fast charging soon, Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale in India on June 15, Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies