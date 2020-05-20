Advertisement

Honor X10 5G smartphone with pop-up selfie camera announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 1:58 pm

Latest News

Honor X10 is available in Racing Blue, Light Speed Silver, Burning Power Orange and Speed Black colour options.
Honor has announced the launch of its new pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Honor X10. The smartphone is available in Racing Blue, Light Speed Silver, Burning Power Orange and Speed Black colour options. 

 

The Honor X10 is priced at 1899 yuan (approx. Rs 20,270) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 2199 Yuan (approx. Rs 23,470) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 2,399 Yuan (approx. Rs 25,600) for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available for sale in China from May 26

 

Honor X10 specifications

 

The Honor X10 comes with a 6.63-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G chipset along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, the Honor X10 is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 40-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX600y sensor along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera supports different modes including AI scene detection, AIS handled Super Night Scene 2.0, 4K recording, 960 slow-mo and more. 

 

The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on Magic UI 3.1 user interface. The smartphone is loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and weighs 203 grams.

 

