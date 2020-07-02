Advertisement

Honor X10 Max goes official with a 7.09 inch display; Dimensity 800 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 5:58 pm

Honor X10 Max features a 7.09-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 91% screen-to-body ratio.
Honor has today announced Honor X10 Max in China. The phone is priced at 1899 yuan (Rs. 20,115 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version, 2099 yuan (Rs. 22,230 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 2499 yuan (Rs. 26,465 approx.). The Honor X10 Max comes in Black, Blue and Silver colours.


Honor X10 Max features a 7.09-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 91% screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which could be further expanded to upto 256GB with NM memory card.

 

ALSO READ: Honor 30 Lite announced with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Dimensity 800, 48MP triple rear cameras

Honor X10 Max comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Inside the waterdrop notch on the front, there is a 8-megapixel camera.

It is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

Connectivity features include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will measures 174.46 × 84.91 x 8.3mm and it will weigh 227 grams.

Latest Smartphones
