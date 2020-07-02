Honor 30 Lite announced with 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, Dimensity 800, 48MP triple rear cameras

Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

Honor has today announced Honor 30 Lite (Youth Edition) in China. The phone is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs. 17,990 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage version, 1899 yuan (Rs. 20,105 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs 2199 yuan (Rs. 23,290 approx.). The Honor 30 Lite comes in Midnight Black, Phantom Silver, Summer rainbow and Green colours.



Honor 30 Lite 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90.2 percent screen to body ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by MT6873 which is Dimensity 800 SoC which will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage which could be further expanded to upto 256GB with NM memory card.



Honor 30 Lite 5G comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main lens with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture. Inside the waterdrop notch on the front there is a 16-megapixel camera.



The phone features a side-facing fingerprint reader. It is fueled by 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging which can charge the device over 50 percent in just 30 mins and fully charge in 90 minutes. It runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1. The phone will measure 160 x 75.32 x 8.35mm and it will weigh 192 grams.



Connectivity features include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.