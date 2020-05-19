Honor X1 Smart TV launched with three screen sizes and 4K resolution

Honor X1 smart TV runs on Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS 1.0 (also known as HongmengOS) and has an IoT control centre to link smart devices with the TV.

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has launched Honor X1 Smart TV under its Smart Life products. This smart TV has been launched in three screen sizes- 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch.



The Honor X1 smart TV is up for pre-orders in China. The 55-inch model is priced at 2,299 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,400), while the 65-inch model is priced at 3,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 35,100). The 65-inch modelwill go on sale on May 25 and the 55-inch model will go on sale on June 1. The company has not revealed the price and availability of the 50-inch model.



The Honor X1 smart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD 4K screen with 3840x2160 pixels resolution, 16.7 million colors, 16:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 94 percent and 92 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The TV also has support for DC dimming which means it can automatically adjust the brightness of the display according to the ambient environment. MEMC display technology has been given in Honor Smart TV, which improves the picture quality.



Under the hood, the TV is powered by the 1.5GHz Honghu 818 quad-core Smart TV processor (4 cores: 2 X Cortex A73 + 2 X Cortex A53) with Mali-G51MP4 GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.



The TV runs on Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS 1.0 (also known as HongmengOS) and has an IoT control centre to link smart devices with the TV. It has four 10W speakers with Huawei Histen sound effects and two 0.5L independent sound chambers, which are installed on the inside. It comes with Huawei’s Histen audio processing algorithm, which features the EQ sound adjustment system.





Connectivity options for the Honor X1 smart TV include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz) 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, HDMI 2.0 x 3, USB 3.0 x 1, Ethernet port x 1, AV x 1, and DTMB x 1.



