Honor Watch GS Pro launching in India on October 8

The Honor Watch GS Pro was announced alongwith Honor Watch ES during the IFA 2020 in Berlin earlier this month.

Advertisement

Smartphone brand Honor is set to launch a new smartwatch in India. The brand will be announcing Honor Watch GS Pro in India on October 8.



The announcement was made by Honor India Twitter handle. The tweet also mentions that Honor Watch GS Pro will be launching on Flipkart.





The tweet reads "#DareToExplore? Set foot on your adventures with a rugged companion strapped to your wrist. The #HONORWatchGSPro is coming soon on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more details. http://bit.ly/HONORWatchGSPro".

Advertisement

The Honor Watch GS Pro was announced alongwith Honor Watch ES during the IFA 2020 in Berlin earlier this month.

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The smartwatch can track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more.



The smartwatch offers with up to 25 days of battery life, 100hours with GPS outdoor mode with 455mAh battery. It is loaded with real-time heart-rate sensor along with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring that provides sleep quality scores based on daily sleeping habits and SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level.



The smartwatch can track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating up to 50 meters. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS.



The Honor Watch GS Pro supports over 100 training modes that include 15 professional and 85 personal sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking and atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen saturation, pressure management and more. The rugged nature of the GS Pro is backed by 14 MIL-STD-810G certification.