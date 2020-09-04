IFA 2020: Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution.

Advertisement

Huawei’s Honor brand has today announced its Honor Watch GS Pro and ES smartwatches at its IFA event. The wearable is priced at €249.9 (Rs 21,640 approx.) and it comes in Black, White and Camo Blue colours.



The Honor Watch ES comes in black, pink and white colours and is priced at €100 (Rs 8,700 approx.).

Honor Watch GS Pro

Advertisement

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It features a stainless steel bezel and polycarbonate body with a silicone strap. It is powered by Huawei Kirin A1 chipset.



The smartwatch offers with up to 25 days of battery life, 100hours with GPS outdoor mode with 455mAh battery. It is loaded with real-time heart-rate sensor along with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring that provides sleep quality scores based on daily sleeping habits and SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level.



The smartwatch can track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. It automatically detects and records your workout with voice broadcasts and real-time alerts during six different workouts. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating up to 50 meters.



The Honor Watch GS Pro supports over 100 training modes that include 15 professional and 85 personal sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking and atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen saturation, pressure management and more. The rugged nature of the GS Pro is backed by 14 MIL-STD-810G certification. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS.

Honor Watch ES



The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch square AMOLED display and 456x280 pixel resolution. It has a plastic casing rather than aluminium or stainless steel one.



The Watch ES has six different Always-on display watch faces. It offers up to 10 days of battery life. There’s also a quick charge function that charge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It supports a range of 95 workout modes, including six that Honor says it can automatically detect.



The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, and it supports blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress monitoring, according to Honor. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.



