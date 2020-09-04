Advertisement

IFA 2020: Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 5:58 pm

Latest News

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution.
Advertisement

Huawei’s Honor brand has today announced its Honor Watch GS Pro and ES smartwatches at its IFA event. The wearable is priced at €249.9 (Rs 21,640 approx.) and it comes in Black, White and Camo Blue colours.

The Honor Watch ES comes in black, pink and white colours and is priced at €100 (Rs 8,700 approx.).

 

Honor Watch GS Pro

Advertisement

 

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It features a stainless steel bezel and polycarbonate body with a silicone strap. It is powered by Huawei Kirin A1 chipset.

The smartwatch offers with up to 25 days of battery life, 100hours with GPS outdoor mode with 455mAh battery. It is loaded with real-time heart-rate sensor along with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring that provides sleep quality scores based on daily sleeping habits and SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level.

The smartwatch can track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. It automatically detects and records your workout with voice broadcasts and real-time alerts during six different workouts. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating up to 50 meters.

The Honor Watch GS Pro supports over 100 training modes that include 15 professional and 85 personal sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking and atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen saturation, pressure management and more. The rugged nature of the GS Pro is backed by 14 MIL-STD-810G certification. In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS.

 

Honor Watch ES


The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch square AMOLED display and 456x280 pixel resolution. It has a plastic casing rather than aluminium or stainless steel one.

The Watch ES has six different Always-on display watch faces. It offers up to 10 days of battery life. There’s also a quick charge function that charge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It supports a range of 95 workout modes, including six that Honor says it can automatically detect.

The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, and it supports blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress monitoring, according to Honor. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating.


Honor Watch Magic to go on sale on Amazon staring February 21

Honor Watch Magic smartwatch, Band 5 fitness band price slashed in India

Honor Watch GS Pro smartwatch to launch on September 4 at IFA 2020

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Portronics introduces CleanEx, CleanEx 101 portable UV Sterilizer Sticks in India

iTel IPP-81 fast-charging power bank launched in India for Rs 1,399

IFA 2020: TCL introduces TCL 10 TabMax, TabMid tablets, smartwatch for senior citizens and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies