Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES launched in India, price starts Rs 7,499

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 08, 2020 2:30 pm

Honor Watch GS Pro comes in a Midnight Black colour option. The Honor Watch ES comes in in a Meteorite Black variant.
Honor Watch GS Pro and Honor Watch ES have been launched in India. Honor Watch GS Pro is priced at Rs 17,999, while the Honor Watch ES comes with a price tag of Rs 7,499.

The Honor Watch GS Pro comes in a Midnight Black colour option. The Honor Watch ES comes in in a Meteorite Black variant.

The Honor Watch GS Pro will go on sale through Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale starting October 16. The Honor Watch ES will be available for purchase through Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17.

 

Honor Watch GS Pro

 

The Honor Watch GS Pro features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It features a stainless steel bezel and polycarbonate body with a silicone strap. It is powered by Huawei Kirin A1 chipset.


The smartwatch can track and control daily activities, including step count, calories burned, and more. It automatically detects and records your workout with voice broadcasts and real-time alerts during six different workouts. The rugged nature of the GS Pro is backed by 14 MIL-STD-810G certification. It comes with 5ATM water resistance rating up to 50 meters.

 

The smartwatch offers with up to 25 days of battery life, 100 hours with GPS outdoor mode with 455mAh battery. It is loaded with real-time heart-rate sensor along with TruSeen 3.5, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring that provides sleep quality scores based on daily sleeping habits and SpO2 monitor to track your blood oxygen saturation level.


The Honor Watch GS Pro supports over 100 training modes that include 15 professional and 85 personal sports modes, sleep tracking, heart rate tracking and atrial fibrillation, blood oxygen saturation, pressure management and more.  In terms of connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 that connects to Android and above iOS devices, GPS and GLONASS.

 

Honor Watch ES

 

The Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch square AMOLED display and 456x280 pixel resolution and 326 PPI. The smartwatch also has a 70 percent screen-to-boy ratio as well as an Always-on Display functionality. It has a plastic casing rather than aluminium or stainless steel one.

The Watch ES has six different Always-on display watch faces. It offers up to 10 days of battery life. There’s also a quick charge function that charge the battery to 70% in just 30 minutes. The watch comes with 12 exercise courses. It supports a range of 95 workout modes, including six that Honor says it can automatically detect.
Honor Watch ES
The smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, and it supports blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and even stress monitoring, according to Honor. It also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating up to 50 meters.

The Watch ES comes with 12 kinds of animated quick-workouts and 44 Animated Exercise Moves. There are also 85 custom workout modes including outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor and indoor cycling, yoga, high-intensity interval training and more.

