Honor to launch Honor 9X, Honor MagicBook laptops in India in 2020

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will enter the PC segment in India with its range of laptops. The company has revealed that it will launch two laptops in 2020.

Honor President of Overseas marketing and Sales, James Zou confirmed that it will bring Honor MagicBook series to India in 2020. The laptops are reported to be launched globally and in India in the first quarter of 2020, reports PTI. The Honor MagicBook series come with both Intel and AMD processors.

Zuo further revealed that the company is looking to expand its portfolio in 2020 by introducing not just smartphones but also personal computers along with new Smart TVs that will run on the company's in-house operating system, Harmony OS. He further told that the company is planning to launch its latest Honor 9X smartphone in India next year.

Meanwhile, the company has announced MagicBook 15 laptop with 10th generation Intel Core processors in China recently. The Honor MagicBook 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation of Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA MX250 GPU. The MagicBook 15 is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Coming to Honor 9X smartphone, it features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and it runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.