Honor MagicBook 15 with 10-gen Intel Core processors announced

The Honor MagicBook 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation of Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA MX250 GPU.

Advertisement

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has announced the launch of a new variant of MagicBook 15 with Intel chipsets. To recall, the company introduced MagicBook 15 along with MagicBook 14 with AMD chipsets in November.

The Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel Core i5-1021U processor 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD storage is priced at 4899 yuan (approx. Rs 49,716). The Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at 5199 Yuan (approx. Rs 52,760), while the 16GB RAM + 512GB option comes with a price tag of 5499 Yuan (approx. Rs 55,805). Lastly, the top-end variant with Intel Core i7-1021U along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage will cost you 5899 Yuan (approx. Rs 59.864).

The Honor MagicBook 15 is loaded with a 15.6-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels along with 87 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 10th generation of Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA MX250 GPU. The MagicBook 15 is loaded with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Advertisement

The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home Edition operating system. Connectivity options include Dual-band WiFi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x HDMI, and 3.5mm audio combo jack. It measures 357.8 × 229.9 × 16.9 mm in size and weighs about 1.53Kg. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery that can be recharged with 65W power adapter (USB Type C).