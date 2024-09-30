Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition Tablet Arrives in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

Honor has announced the launch of Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition tablet in India. The tablet is tailored for children and comes with a protective, child-safe, food-grade silicone case and a shockproof body, ensuring durability for everyday use. Here’s everything to know about the tablet.

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition: Price, Availability

The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids edition is priced at an MRP of Rs 13,999 but is available at an inaugural price of Rs 10,999 for a limited time.

Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition: Specifications

The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition sports an 11-inch 90Hz TFT LCD display (1920 x 1200 pixels) with a 16.7 million color gamut, 207 PPI, and 400 Nits max brightness. The tablet draws power from a Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with 64GB or 128GB storage options. RAM in the tablet remains unspecified as of now.

The tablet runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. There’s a 5MP camera with Autofocus on the back while the front camera also houses a 5MP sensor with fixed focus. The tablet packs an 8300mAh battery while it is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of cartoon playback and 56 days standby time. For connectivity, there’s dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB port for charging.

Read More: Honor 200 Lite 5G Launched in India; To Compete with Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Additional features include quad speakers, 1 mic, pre-installed Google Kids Space, Honoe Notes, Doodle Pen support, family link support, TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission, dynamic dimming, and E-book mode. Additionally, it includes parental guidance tools to help parents monitor and control usage.

Finally, the case of the tablet is made with food-grade silicone, suitable for children’s hands and minds. It is tested to be shock-proof and anti-drop, giving children and parents peace of mind. The three modes of the case, including sketching mode, video-watching mode, and handle mode allows the user to set it to the child’s preferred position of using the tablet for various activities.