Honor 200 Lite 5G Launched in India; To Compete with Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Honor 200 Lite 5G smartphone has been launched in India at a budget price point, competing with the likes of Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, HMD Crest Max, and more. The launch comes after HTech debuted the Honor 200 5G series in India back in July this year.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Price, Availability

The Honor 200 Lite 5G comes in Starry Blue, Cyan Lake, and Midnight Black colours and is priced at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model. It will go on sale via Amazon.in, offline stores and Explorehonor.com beginning September 26th at 12AM. Amazon Prime members will have get early access to buy the device as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, beginning 12 AM IST on 26th September 2024.

Honor 200 Lite 5G: Specifications

Honor 200 Lite 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080 x 2412 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 2000 nits peak brightness, 3240Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colours, and has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 Lite 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor with OIS, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging support. The handset boots Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets a single speaker for audio.

Honor 200 Lite 5G vs Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G

Compared to the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G, which goes up till Rs 18,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, the Honor 200 Lite lacks behind in a couple of areas. While both of them have a capable display, Realme Narzo 70 Turbo’s panel has a higher refresh rate that makes for a lot of difference in real world usage. In addition, Realme’s device offers a far better chipset that would result in better performance, be it in daily use or when gaming.

The Narzo 70 Turbo also packs a bigger battery with faster charging, has an IP rating, as well as equips stereo speakers, where on the other hand, the Honor device has neither the stereo speakers nor an IP rating. Furthermore, Realme’s handset also has more RAM and costs only Rs 1,000 more which is a premium we feel is worth paying for.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G has only one advantage over Realme’s device, and that includes its cameras, which at least on paper, are quite superior to the dual camera setup on the Narzo. If you can compromise on that part, we feel Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G is a much better pick over the Honor 200 Lite.