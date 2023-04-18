Honor Magicbook X14, X16 2023 India launch on April 21: Know details

Honor has confirmed that it will be launching the Magicbook X14 2023 and the X16 2023 in India on April 21. The brand not only revealed the full specifications but also a special launch offer starting price of the laptops. Honor re-entered the laptop space in India back in 2022 and the new launch marks the company’s efforts to further strengthen its laptop lineup in India.

Honor Magicbook X14, X16 2023: Price, Availability, Offers

Both the HONOR MagicBook X14 / X16 2023 will be available in two variants of 8GB / 512GB and 16GB / 512GB in Space Gray colours. The HONOR MagicBook 2023 Series will be available exclusively on Amazon with a Special Launch Offer Price starting from Rs 48,990 for a limited period. The company hasn’t announced the official prices for each of the variants.

Additionally, Amazon customers can also avail offers of Rs 2,500 Instant Bank Discount (HDFC Credit Cards), up to Rs 7,000 Exchange Offers, No Cost EMI and Microsoft 365 on HONOR MagicBook 2023 Series laptops.

Read More: Acer Predator Helios 16 comes to India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

Honor Magicbook X14, X16 2023: Specifications

The Honor MagicBook X14 (2023) sports a 14-inch FHD IPS panel with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, 16.5mm thickness, and will weigh 1.4 kg. On the other hand, the X16 (2023) gets a 16-inch Full HD IPS screen with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, 17.9mm thickness, and will weigh 1.75 kg. Both offer a 16:10 aspect ratio and offer up to 300 nits of brightness.

Underneath, these laptops will be powered by Intel’s 12th gen Core i5-12450H processor. Both laptops come with 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X RAM options and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. They are backed by a 60Whr battery, which is rated to last up to 9 hours of work. It can be charged via a 65W Type-C fast charger.

There’s also an additional SSD slot for storage expansion, a backlit keyboard, a dedicated numpad (only on X16), a fingerprint scanner, a webcam, 2 x USB A ports, one HDMI, and a Type-C port.