HomeNewsAcer Predator Helios 16 comes to India with 13th Gen Intel Core...

Acer Predator Helios 16 comes to India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

Acer Predator Helios 16 is the latest gaming laptop in town, with features like a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia RTX 40 series GPU and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Acer Predator Helios 16 black

Highlights

  • Acer has launched a new gaming laptop in India
  • Acer Predator Helios 16 comes with 13th Gen Core i9 CPU
  • Acer Predator Helios 16 offers a 240Hz 16-inch panel

Acer has debuted the Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop in India which comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor under the hood, paired with Nvidia’s latest RTX 40 series GPU. It sports a huge 16-inch IPS panel along with customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, and more.

Acer Predator Helios 16: Price

The Predator Helios 16 is available for purchase from Rs 1,99,990 on store.acer.com and Acer Exclusive Stores.

Acer Predator Helios 16: Specifications

The Predator Helios 16 comes with a 16.0″ display with IPS technology and a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits, alongside Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD technology. The display refreshes at 240 Hz for fluid visuals.

The machine is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a new performance hybrid architecture. It is encased in a vibrant neon-hued shell and features faster P-cores and more E-cores, supporting DDR4/DDR5 and PCIe 4.0/5.0.

Users have an option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory, and high-speed PCIe storage. It is powered by the efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers enhanced ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance with DLSS 3, and innovative tools for creators.

Read More: Dell launches new Alienware m18, X16 R1, Inspiron 16 laptops in India

The Helios 16 series is equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together.

For connectivity, buyers get Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, full range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1. There’s even a Micro SD Card Reader available.

Also See:

CES 2023: Asus, Alienware, Acer announce new gaming laptops,…

Additional features include DTS X:Ultra Audio, 90 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery that can last up to 4 hours, support for Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated, dual mics, and a per-key RGB backlit keyboard with mini-LED backlights.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.