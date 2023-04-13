Acer Predator Helios 16 comes to India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU

Acer has debuted the Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop in India which comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor under the hood, paired with Nvidia’s latest RTX 40 series GPU. It sports a huge 16-inch IPS panel along with customisable thermal deco, FHD camera, DTS:X Ultra sound ecosystem, and more.

Acer Predator Helios 16: Price

The Predator Helios 16 is available for purchase from Rs 1,99,990 on store.acer.com and Acer Exclusive Stores.

Acer Predator Helios 16: Specifications

The Predator Helios 16 comes with a 16.0″ display with IPS technology and a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600. It has a peak brightness of 500 nits, alongside Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD technology. The display refreshes at 240 Hz for fluid visuals.

The machine is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and a new performance hybrid architecture. It is encased in a vibrant neon-hued shell and features faster P-cores and more E-cores, supporting DDR4/DDR5 and PCIe 4.0/5.0.

Users have an option to add up to a GeForce RTX 4080 with 175W MGP, up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 memory, and high-speed PCIe storage. It is powered by the efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers enhanced ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance with DLSS 3, and innovative tools for creators.

The Helios 16 series is equipped with advanced cooling technology, including custom-designed 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, vector heat pipes, and liquid metal thermal grease that works together.

For connectivity, buyers get Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i, full range of USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI 2.1. There’s even a Micro SD Card Reader available.

Additional features include DTS X:Ultra Audio, 90 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery that can last up to 4 hours, support for Windows Spatial Sound for PC Gaming with DTS license integrated, dual mics, and a per-key RGB backlit keyboard with mini-LED backlights.