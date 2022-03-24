Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15 to go on sale from April 6 in India via Amazon

The Honor MagicBook X 14 and X 15 India sale date has been announced in India. An Amazon listing has confirmed that the both the laptops will be launched in India.

As per the listing, the Honor Magicbook X 14 and X 15 will be available in India starting April 6. However, there is no word on the pricing of both the laptops. To recall, Honor announced Honor MagicBook X14 along with MagicBook X15 in China last year.

Honor MagicBook X 14 Features

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Honor laptop will feature an aluminum metal body. It will measure 15.9mm in thickness and weigh 1.38kg. The laptop will sport a full-HD display with an anti-glare layer. The screen will be TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. The laptop will come with a 180-degree folding hinge.

Further, the listing suggests laptop will sport a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint unlock. Besides, the webcam will be housed in the keyboard as a pop-up.

The upcoming Honor laptop will be backed by a 56 Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. As per the company, the laptop will deliver up to 13.2 hours of runtime on a single charge. In addition, with the support of the 65W fast charging, the laptop will be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The Honor Magicbook X 15, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with an 87% screen to body ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. It comes with TUV Rheinland certification for being flicker-free and producing low blue light levels.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It sports a 56Wh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging over the USB-C connector. Ports include USB-A 3.0 Gen1, USB-C, USB-A 2.0, full-sized HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack.