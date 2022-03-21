Honor MagicBook X14 to launch in India soon

Honor is all set to launch new laptop called MagicBook X14 in India soon. The landing page of the device is now live on Amazon India which has revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming laptop. But the Amazon listing is yet to confirm the launch date of the MagicBook X14 for India.

The Amazon listing has however not revealed the name of the laptop to be launched but the specifications teased match those of the MagicBook X14. To recall, Honor announced Honor MagicBook X14 along with MagicBook X15 in China last year.

Honor MagicBook X14 Features

As per the Amazon listing, the upcoming Honor laptop will feature an aluminum metal body. It will measure 15.9mm in thickness and weigh 1.38kg. The laptop will sport a full-HD display with an anti-glare layer. The screen will be TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. The laptop will come with a 180-degree folding hinge.

Further, the listing suggestslaptop will sport a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint unlock. Besides, the webcam will be housed in the keyboard as a pop-up.

The upcoming Honor laptop will be backed by a 56 Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. As per the company, the laptop will deliver up to 13.2 hours of runtime on a single charge. In addition, with the support of the 65W fast charging, the laptop will be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

