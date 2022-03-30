Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 launched in India

Honor has launched the MagicBook X 14 and X 15 laptops in India today. To recall, Honor announced Honor MagicBook X14 along with MagicBook X15 in China last year.

Pricing Details

The MagicBook X14 starts at Rs 38,990 for the i3 model and Rs 48,000 for the i5 model. The MagicBook X15 Core i3 version is priced at Rs 40,990. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs 36,990 that includes a Rs 2000 discount and Rs 2000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit card. The laptops will go on sale starting April 6 in India via Amazon.

Honor MagicBook X 14 Features

The Honor laptop feature an aluminum metal body. It will measure 15.9mm in thickness and weigh 1.38kg. The laptop sports a 14-inch full-HD display with an anti-glare layer. In addition, the screen is TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light as well. The laptop comes with a 180-degree folding hinge.

Further, the laptops sports a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint unlock. Besides, the webcam is housed in the keyboard as a pop-up.

The Honor laptop is backed by a 56 Wh battery with support for 65W fast charging. As per the company, the laptop will deliver up to 13.2 hours of runtime on a single charge. In addition, with the support of the 65W fast charging, the laptop will be charged up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The Honor Magicbook X 15, on the other hand, comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with an 87% screen to body ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, it comes with TUV Rheinland certification for being flicker-free and producing low blue light levels.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It sports a 56Wh battery that supports up to 65W fast charging over the USB-C connector. Ports include USB-A 3.0 Gen1, USB-C, USB-A 2.0, full-sized HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack.