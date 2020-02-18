  • 13:49 Feb 18, 2020

Advertisement

Honor 9X Lite online listing reveals specs and pricing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 1:14 pm

Latest News

Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Honor is said to be working on a Lite variant of its Honor 9X smartphone, dubbed as Honor 9X Lite. The phone has now appeared in a listing by a Pakistani online retailer Advance Store, confirming its key specs and price.

Honor 9X Lite is listed on a Pakistani website for pre-orders in a single Blue colour option, but its current status is shown as ‘out of stock'. The listing shows that the phone is priced at PKR 31,999 which is approx. Rs 14,700).

As per the retailer listing, Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery. For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. for the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.

Honor 9X confirmed to launch on January 14 in India

Honor 9X with 6.59-inch FHD+ display, 48MP rear camera launched in India

Honor 9X to go on sale tonight via Flipkart

Honor 9X Lite promo render reveals 48MP dual camera setup

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

iQOO 3 to reportedly come packed with gaming triggers

TCL smartphone with slide-out display panel leaked online

OnePlus 8 Pro could sport IP68 water and dust resistance

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies