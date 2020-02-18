Honor 9X Lite online listing reveals specs and pricing

Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery.

Honor is said to be working on a Lite variant of its Honor 9X smartphone, dubbed as Honor 9X Lite. The phone has now appeared in a listing by a Pakistani online retailer Advance Store, confirming its key specs and price.



Honor 9X Lite is listed on a Pakistani website for pre-orders in a single Blue colour option, but its current status is shown as ‘out of stock'. The listing shows that the phone is priced at PKR 31,999 which is approx. Rs 14,700).



As per the retailer listing, Honor 9X Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FullView Display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the phone will reportedly come with TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. The phone will be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will come with a rear fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.



Honor 9X Lite will run on EMUI 9, based on Android 9 and it will be fueled by 3,750 mAh battery. For the cameras, there will be dual rear cameras with a 48-megapixel main camera and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. for the front, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone measures at 160.4x76.6x7.8mm.