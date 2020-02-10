  • 17:19 Feb 10, 2020

Honor 9X Lite promo render reveals 48MP dual camera setup

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 10, 2020 4:18 pm

Key design details of the Honor 9X Lite have been leaked via a new promotional banner.
Honor is reportedly working on a Lite variant of its popular Honor 9X smartphone. Dubbed as Honor 9X Lite, key design details have been leaked via a new promotional banner. 

 

The promotional banner of the Honor 9X Lite reveals that the smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup at the back. The major highlight of the smartphone will be 48-megapixel primary lens at the rear. The render also shows that the phone will come with a black-coloured camera module, which is loaded at the top-left corner of the back panel. The image was first spotted by themrpc.

 

Honor 9X lite

 

Furthermore, there is a fingerprint sensor that sits at the back along with volume controls and power on/off button, which is located at the right side of the device. Moving on, a Google Play certification has revealed three model numbers of the Honor 9X Lite. These include JSN-L21, JSN-L22 and JSN-L23. Apart from this, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone. 

 

To recall, the company launched Honor 9X in India in January this year. he phone comes in two variants - 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

 

The Honor 9X comes equipped with a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens that uses a motorised pop-up module.

 

