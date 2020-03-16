Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

Key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor 30S smartphone has been leaked online.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly working on a new Honor 30 series. Now, key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor 30S smartphone has been leaked online.

As per a report by GSMArena, the Honor 30S 3C certification reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5G chipset. The report highlights that the Honor 30S will be powered by the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is a 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The latest chipset from Huawei will compete against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and MediaTek Dimensity series.

Furthermore, the certification reveals that the Honor 30S will come with a 40W fast charging support. The report has also revealed a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a LED flash. The phone will come with a gradient finish. On close inspection, it is clear that the Honor 30S will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the left hand along with volume controls. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor 30S, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information.

Previously, Honor introduced Honor View 30 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro for the global markets. The Honor 9X Pro comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours.

It is priced at 249 Euros (Rs 19,490 approx.) and will be available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Malaysia from March 2020. The Honor View 30 Pro pricing has not been announced. It comes in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Icelandic Frost and Sunrise Orange colours. It will be available in March 2020 starting from Russia.