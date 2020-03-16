  • 23:50 Mar 16, 2020

Advertisement

Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 16, 2020 7:43 pm

Latest News

Key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor 30S smartphone has been leaked online.
Advertisement

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor is reportedly working on a new Honor 30 series. Now, key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor 30S smartphone has been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by GSMArena, the Honor 30S 3C certification reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5G chipset. The report highlights that the Honor 30S will be powered by the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is a 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The latest chipset from Huawei will compete against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and MediaTek Dimensity series. 

 

Furthermore, the certification reveals that the Honor 30S will come with a 40W fast charging support. The report has also revealed a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a LED flash. The phone will come with a gradient finish. On close inspection, it is clear that the Honor 30S will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the left hand along with volume controls. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor 30S, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information. 

 

Advertisement

Previously, Honor introduced Honor View 30 Pro 5G and Honor 9X Pro for the global markets. The Honor  9X Pro comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colours. 

 

It is priced at 249 Euros (Rs 19,490 approx.) and will be available in France, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Malaysia from March 2020. The Honor View 30 Pro pricing has not been announced. It comes in Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Icelandic Frost and Sunrise Orange colours. It will be available in March 2020 starting from Russia.

 

Honor Magic Earbuds announced with hybrid noise canceling

Honor 9X Lite surfaces with Android 10 and 4GB RAM

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with a new firmware update in India

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor Honor 30S

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Motorola Edge specifications, live images leaked online

Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) receive Android 10 Update

Motorola Razr with 6.2-inch foldable screen launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies