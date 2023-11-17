Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 arrives with 50% faster graphics, will debut later this month

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform that succeeds the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 from earlier this year. It is an upgraded platform that delivers across-the-board advancements such as for on-device AI, mobile gaming, ISP and powerful 5G connectivity.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: Features

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is produced on TSMC’s 4nm process technology and features a 1+3+4 CPU package. This Kryo CPU consists of the prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, 3 x performance cores clocked at 2.4 Ghz and 4 x efficiency cores coming in at 1.8GHz.

Qualcomm claims that it offers a 15% improvement in CPU performance and 50% faster Adreno GPU compared to last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip. The 7 Gen 3 chip is also stated to offer 20% power savings based on Qualcomm’s tests. The Adreno GPU supports OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP and Vulkan 1.3 APIs. Further, there’s support for Snapdragon Game Super Resolution that maximises mobile game performance and battery life.

The Hexagon NPU in the Qualcomm chip delivers up to 60% improved AI performance over last year’s processor. For cameras, there’s the Qualcomm Spectra Triple 12-bit ISP that supports up to 3.0 Gigapixels per second computer vision, and up to 200MP photo capture.

Similar to the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the 7 Gen 3 has Qualcomm’s Aqstic codec support with Aqstic smart speaker amplifier and spatial audio with head tracking. In terms of security, the Chipset has Trust Management Engine, Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, 3D Sonic Max and more. Then, the chipset supports Quick Charge 5.

For wireless connectivity, it gets the Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 system with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, up to 6Ghz spectral band, and peak speeds of 2.9 Gbps. There’s the X63 5G Modem that supports peak download speeds of up to 5 Gbps. Further, there’s USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 port support as well.

The devices equipped with this chipset can load up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and there’s support for UFS 3.1 storage. As for location positioning, it gets GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. Lastly, for display, it can run 4K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate, WFHD+ at 168Hz, or WQHD+ at 120Hz.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: Availability

The first device employing the new Snapdragon 7-series Processor is expected to launch later this month, with Vivo and Honor listed as key brands to first adopt the chipset.