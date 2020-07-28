Hohem iSteady X smartphone gimbal launched in India

The company has iSteady X Gimbal for smartphones in the country and it comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990.

Hohem, a new accessory player in India, has today announced the launch of a new smartphone gimbal in India. The company has iSteady X Gimbal for smartphones in the country and it comes with a price tag of Rs 6,990.

The latest gimbal will be available for purchase from Amazon. The latest gimbal can handle the shaky movements and users will get the stabilized quality of the video. The iSteady X comes with 3.0 anti-shaky stabilization and 3-axis system, which offers you a smooth result of any footage.

The gimbal weighs just 259 grams and it is an ultra-compact gimbal with foldable features. It comes with simple control buttons and App guide, so that even beginners can learn quickly on how to use the gimbal with a few steps, and just one touch on the button or App screen. “For example, if you want to take a perfect rotation video, and you don’t need to do it manually. Just choose inception mode on the app, and iSteady X will rotate automatically. It will let you experience a whole new way of playing and receive a simple and fun feeling of ‘hi-tech’,” the company said in a statement.

“Other than a stabilizer, iSteady X could also be your selfie stick, a great helper for watching drama, live broadcast and Instagram Story videos. iSteady is more flexible than you think, and it can be used in many places. So, if you want to create some amazing content or aspire to be a pro video maker then go buy the Hohem smartphone gimbal iSteady X . You will be amazed at how good it is and fall in love with this product,” the brand added.

