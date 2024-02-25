HMD rebranding Plans unveiled, 50% of its phones launching in 2024 to be Repairable

HMD Global, known for its Nokia-branded phones, announced its rebranding strategy at the Barcelona Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event. Contrary to the rumours and what we had reported earlier, HMD didn’t launch any smartphones at MWC.

Rebranding and New Direction

At the event, HMD Global announced that it will launch smartphones under its own HMD brand, which is a significant change from its exclusive focus on Nokia devices for the past seven years. This strategic move showcases HMD’s aim to provide a variety of devices that are both attractive and easy to repair.

The company aims to satisfy varying consumer preferences by adopting a multi-brand approach without compromising quality and reliability.

Barbie-Branded Flip Phone and Retro Feature Phone

HMD Global also made an unexpected announcement that they will be partnering with the well-known toy manufacturer Mattel to release a flip phone under the Barbie brand later this year. The company suggested that the phone will have a pink colour scheme to appeal to customers’ nostalgia for retro features. Additionally, HMD hinted at possibly bringing back another classic Nokia phone design.

Focus on Repairability

HMD Global aims to enhance repairability in its future devices in line with its statement made last year. Building on its partnership with repair specialists iFixit, the company intends to streamline the repair process and empower customers to fix their phones with a target of making half of its smartphone devices sold globally repairable by 2024.

Developer Toolkit Initiative

Furthermore, HMD Global announced the launch of a developer toolkit initiative, providing developers and businesses with open design files and software integration information. This initiative aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the developer community, enabling the creation of solutions that enhance the user experience.

HMD Global’s rebranding plans and strategic partnerships signal an attempt to try something different, which they have yet to try with Nokia. Only time will tell if it will succeed.