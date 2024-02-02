Nokia Bids Farewell Again, HMD Takes Over In Smartphone Business

Nokia came back to life earlier in 2016, courtesy HMD Global which leveraged the nostalgia associated with the brand to market and sell its own phones. However, it seems like Nokia is now ready to bid farewell once again as it did when Microsoft bought it, as HMD Global is now keen on entering the smartphone business with it’s own brand name called ‘HMD’, which stands for Human Mobile Devices.

In September, HMD Global introduced their own HMD brand and announced plans to release a fresh lineup of HMD-branded mobile devices alongside Nokia devices, while also exploring collaborations with new partners for additional product launches. In a turn of events, HMD has now renamed all the Nokia social handles to HMD.

Furthermore, going to the Nokia mobile website now also redirects to an HMD branded website. In a blog post, HMD conveyed that, “We’re still makers of Nokia smartphones and Nokia “dumbphones,” but we’re getting warmed up to bring you even more, including original HMD devices, and phones from all-new partnerships”. In other words, HMD is now banking on its own brand name instead of Nokia.

For those who still have a Nokia phone with them, HMD says that they’ll get full support for their devices which they were promised. “You can keep shopping for Nokia phones, tablets and accessories at HMD.com. And, your current Nokia devices will continue to get the full backing and support they deserve, right through their warranty periods”, said HMD.

Read More: HMD Launches YouTube Shorts, Other Cloud Apps For Nokia 106 4G, Nokia 110 4G Feature Phones

Meanwhile, HMD also teased a couple of its own smartphones, such as a blue-coloured one which seems to have a 108MP dual rear camera setup along with flat sides. It also showcased a pink coloured device that seems to be heavily inspired from Nokia’s Lumia devices in terms of design, or the Galaxy S22 Ultra, if you want a recent example for a device having such a design. It also has two cameras on the back.

As per @evleaks on X, codenames of the upcoming HMD phones include Pulse, Legend, Pulse+, Legend Plus, Pulse Pro and Legend Pro. Leaks also suggest that HMD will unveil its smartphone lineup later this month at MWC 2024.