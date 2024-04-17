HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse Pro Leak In All Their Glory: Specs, Renders

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) announced earlier this year that it won’t be sitting in the backseat anymore while Nokia-branded smartphones keep being pushed out. Now, the smartphones on which HMD is working, including the HMD Pulse and the HMD Pulse Pro have been briefly leaked, including their detailed renders and some specs as well.

HMD Pulse: Key Specs, Renders (Leaked)

HMD Pulse renders were leaked by OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice) according to which the device will be available in Blue, Black, and Pink. It seems to have a basic design we have seen already on smartphones from other brands, such as Vivo and iQOO. There’s a square camera module at the top-left corner which has two cameras, while on the front, there’s a punch-hole selfie camera.

What’s surprising though, is that despite being positioned as a budget smartphone, that smartphone seems to have equal bezels around the display, unlike most other devices that have an oddly thick chin, and that may be the USP of the smartphone.

As for the key specs, the HMD Pulse will feature a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display with a hole-punch design. It should equip a 13MP primary rear camera and a 5000mAh battery. The device is said to be powered by an octa-core chipset, and a previous leak says it could be the Unisoc T606 paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device may run on Android 14 out of the box. It could soon launch in India.

Read More: HMD rebranding Plans unveiled, 50% of its phones launching in 2024 to be Repairable

HMD Pulse Pro: Key Specs, Renders, Price (Leaked)

As leaked by the same source but via 91Mobiles, the HMD Pulse Pro will have a flat display with thin bezels around and a punch hole on the top for the selfie shooter. However, the bezels aren’t even as seen on the Pulse.

The rear panel, on the other hand, seems to have almost a similar design to the HMD Pulse. It will further have a textured finish for better grip along with a rectangular camera module housing two circular Sensors and an LED flash located on the top left corner. The right spine of the upcoming smartphone features the volume and power buttons and while the bottom EDGE isn’t visible, we can expect it to have a 3.5mm jack along with a speaker grille and a USB-C port for charging.

The leaked information also suggests that the HMD Pulse Pro will be launched with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and it will be available for EUR 179, which is approximately Rs 15,900 when converted to INR.

Regarding the specifications, the HMD Pulse Pro will sport a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1480×720 pixels Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with the Unisoc T606 SoC paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The rear may get a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, this HMD phone will pack a 50MP front camera.

It may pack a 5,000mAh battery. However, there is no mention of the Fast charging support on the HMD phone. Other features might include an IP52-rated build and a 3.5mm Headphone Jack. The phone might weigh around 196 grams.