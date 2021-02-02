HMD Global to launch more affordable 5G Nokia smartphones in India

Four new Nokia 5G smartphones will be reportedly announced this year.

Advertisement

HMD Global is planning to launch affordable 5G Nokia smartphones in India. Company's Vice President Sanmeet Kochhar has revealed the brand’s plan for 2021 in an interview. He acknowledged the Indian market as “important” and that it will be catered by “customized” Nokia devices.



In an interview to Financial Express, Sanmeet Kocchar said, “We are looking at India as an important market and the first thing that we are going to do is look at products which are customized for the Indian market. Second is 5G, which is an important space that we have decided to play in, and we are looking at how we can launch more affordable 5G devices this year.”



Further, he said “Our overall focus will be on communicating our differentiation from competitors. Our differentiation lies in terms of having a better, future-proof software. When you are buying a Nokia phone, you are getting software which is going to last for much longer and then you will not be forced to change your device (as frequently).”





For India becoming an export hub, the VP said “India as a source for our exports is something that we are evaluating very closely. It is difficult to give a timeframe, but as I said, India is an important market for us, and we will continue to evaluate India, not only for our domestic consumption, but also from an export point of view.”

As per an earlier report, four new Nokia 5G smartphones will be announced this year. However, all these smartphones will not be launched altogether but two of them may be launched in the first half of 2021 while the two smartphones will be launched in the second half of 2021.



Meanwhile, Nokia 1.4 along with 6.3, 7.3 were recently reported to launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. Nokia 1.4 price of the Nokia 1.4 also leaked online. The Nokia 1.4 price in the UK is said to be £83 (around Rs 8,400/$114). To recall, its predecessor, the Nokia 1.3 launched at $99 in the US.



The phone will come with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The phone will also be made available in a Blue colour variant. Nokia 1.4 is expected to come in Blue and Grey colour options.





Advertisement