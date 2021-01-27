Nokia 1.4 price leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 1.4 will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display. It is tipped to be powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB).

Nokia 1.4 along with 6.3, 7.3 were recently reported to launch in Q1 or Q2 of 2021. Now ahead of launch, the price of the Nokia 1.4 has been leaked online.



As per a report by Nokia Power User, a Nokia 1.4 listing has appeared on a UK retailer egenisys. The Nokia 1.4 price in the UK is said to be £83 (around Rs 8,400/$114). To recall, its predecessor, the Nokia 1.3 launched at $99 in the US.



The report also says that the phone will come with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage variant. The phone will also be made available in a Blue colour variant. Nokia 1.4 is expected to come in Blue and Grey colour options.



Nokia 1.4 leaked specifications



As per leaked Nokia 1.4 specifications, the phone will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display. It is tipped to be powered by an unknown 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 128GB).



It should feature dual cameras on the back including with an 8-megapixel primary camera and another 2-megapixel sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel snapper.



Nokia 1.4 pack a 4000mAh battery and may run on Android 10. The phone will come with a fingerprint sensor. Lastly, Nokia 1.4 is expected to measure at 166.42x76.72x8.70mm.