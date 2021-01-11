Advertisement

Four 5G Nokia smartphones to launch this year: Report

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 4:55 pm

All four 5G Nokia smartphones will not be launched altogether but two of them may be launched in the first half of 2021 while the two smartphones will be launched in the second half of 2021.
Nokia is reportedly working on four new Nokia smartphones with 5G support. Currently, HMD Global only sells a single Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone.

 

As per a NokiaPowerUser report, the four new Nokia 5G smartphones will be announced this year. However, all these smartphones will not be launched altogether but two of them may be launched in the first half of 2021 while the two smartphones will be launched in the second half of 2021.

As of now, the exact names of these handsets are not known. But the report cites that the new smartphones may be successors of Nokia 5.4, Nokia 7.3, Nokia 8.3, and Nokia 9 PureView. The phones may be Nokia 5.5 5G, Nokia 7.4 5G, Nokia 8.4 5G and Nokia 9.x PureView.

 

Nokia 7.4 5G should be one of the two smartphones releasing in the first half of the year. Nokia 5.5 5G may be powered by a Snapdragon 6XX processor with 5G support. The Nokia 8.3 5G successor and Nokia 5.4 successor may be announced in the second half of 2021.

 

Meanwhile, Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders were recently leaked online. The phone will feature a quad-camera setup that is housed in a circular array. The device will have the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button itself, which sits below the volume rocker. The Nokia device is expected to launch sometime in April of 2021.

