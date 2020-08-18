Advertisement

HMD Global sends out invites for August 25, Nokia 5.3 expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 10:40 am

Nokia 5.3 was launched earlier this year along with Nokia 8.3 5G.
Shortly after Nokia 5.3 was listed on the company’s India website, HMD Global has sent out press invites for a media briefing on August 25. It is now expected that HMD Global will announce the Nokia 5.3 smartphone on the said date.

While the invite does not clearly reveal that Nokia 5.3 will be launched, it is believed the Nokia 5.3 with a few other devices as well will be announced on that day.

The invite says it will be a virtual briefing session ahead of their product announcements. The virtual briefing via Microsoft Teams will begin at 10 AM on 25 August, 2020. The product announcements mentioned in the invite suggests that there could be more than one Nokia phone.

Nokia 5.3

To recall, Nokia 5.3 was launched earlier this year along with Nokia 8.3 5G. The key features of the phone include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup and 4,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a price tag of 189 Euros (approx. Rs 15,080) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options. As per the listing on Nokia India website, the phone will come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to be launched in the sub-Rs 15000 price segment in India.

Nokia 5.3 Specifications


The Nokia 5.3 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 2.5D curved glass, 268ppi pixel density, and 450 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 5.3 packs a quad-rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, Nokia 5.3 runs Android 10 which is on the Android One platform.

Nokia 5.3 packs a 4000mAh Li-ion battery with a USB Type-C charging port but supports only 10W charging. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack and Dual-SIM support. The phone measures 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 185 grams.

