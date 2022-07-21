Hisense launches A6H 4K Google TV series in India on Prime Day

HomeNewsHisense launches A6H 4K Google TV series in India on Prime Day

Hisense A6H series 4K Google TVs have launched in India.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Hisense A6h series

Hisense today launched the A6H Series 4K Google TV in India which will be available when Prime Day sale begins. Packed with features like Google TV which curates content based upon what you watch, one can add a watchlist to add all their favorite content under one list even on the go from their mobile phone.

The Hisense A6H series will be exclusively available on Amazon during the upcoming prime day sale with an introductory price of Rs 29,990 onwards. The TVs offer features like Far Field Voice Control to operate your TV just with your voice. The TV touts gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) which reduces latency to give you the advantage of instantaneous response and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to prevent screen tearing effect.

Hisense A6h series

Then, the A6H series TVs from Hisense have a Remote finder which helps you to locate your TV remote when it is misplaced. The TVs have a bezel-less design and offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced sound and imaging experience.

In related news, Hisense recently launched a 120 inch 4K Smart Laser TV – 120L9G in India. It is priced at Rs 4,99,999 and is available on Amazon. The 4K Smart Laser TV has features like a Wide Colour Gamut, Smooth motion for sports, Filmmaker Mode, TUV certified blue light technology to reduce blue light emission to protect the eyes during long hours of view time. It also comes with Alexa built-in which can be accessed using the remote control.

The company claims that the TV comes with Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) Screen that
works in unison to deliver a colour-accurate image with exceptional viewing angles,
brightness and uniformity even in daylight.

