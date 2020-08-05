Hisense introduces new range of Smart TVs in India

The company has introduced a 32-inch HD Smart TV, 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD Smart TVs and 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country.

Advertisement

Hisense has today announced the launch of its new range of Smart TVs in India. The company has introduced a 32-inch HD Smart TV, 40-inch and 43-inch Full HD Smart TVs and 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country.

Hisense Smart TV range pricing details

The 32-inch HD model comes with a price tag of Rs 11,990, while the Full HD lineup of 43-inch and 40-inch are priced at Rs 20,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. The 4K range comes with a price tag of Rs 24,990 for the 43-inch model, Rs 29,990 and Rs 33,990 respectively. The range will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ and Reliance Digital starting from August 06, 2020.

Advertisement

Hisense 32-inch HD Smart TV features

To start with, the 32-inch model comes with an HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core CPU along with Mali 470MP GPU. The Smart TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage and it is loaded with a 20W speaker with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound.

The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it features built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant, Play Store and more. On the connectivity front, it supports two USB Type-A port, two HDMI ports, one SPDIF port, one audio jack, one RF input, one AV input and one ethernet port.

Hisense Full HD range

The Full HD range includes 40-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs with Full HD display and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Smart TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU along with Mali 470MP GPU. The Smart TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage and it is loaded with a 24W speaker with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound.

The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it features built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant, Play Store and more. On the connectivity front, it supports two USB Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, one SPDIF port, one audio jack, one RF input, one AV input and one ethernet port.





Hisense 4K UHD range

The Hisense 4K UHD range includes three models with 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. The range comes with 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with Dolby Vision HDR and it supports HDR10. The Smart TV comes with dynamic backlight control and there is a UHD AI Upscaler that upscale the content to 4K resolution. The Smart TVs come with different modes including Standard, Dynamic, Natural, Game, Sports, Cinema, Dolby Vision Bright, Dolby Vision Dark and more.

The Smart TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU along with Mali 470MP GPU. The Smart TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and it is loaded with a 30W speaker with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound.

The Smart TV runs on Android TV 9.0 Pie and it features built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant, Play Store and more. On the connectivity front, it supports two USB Type-A ports, three HDMI ports, one SPDIF port, one audio jack, one RF input, one AV input and one ethernet port.