Hero Electronix introduces Qubo Smart Home security camera in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 12:51 pm

The camera comes with a price tag of Rs 4,290 and it will be available across leading offline outlets and online channels from next week onwards.
Hero Electronix, has today announced the launch of new Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India. The camera comes with a price tag of Rs 4,290 and it will be available across leading offline outlets and online channels from next week onwards.

 

The latest Qubo Smart Home Security Camera comes loaded with AI features like person detection and baby cry alert. The company says that the features are specifically developed to filter out the noise and help users monitor the things. The Personal detection feature analyzes the video and only notifies when it detects a person in its field of view. 

 

The Smart Home Security camera is very easy to set-up and can be installed anywhere in your house within minutes. One can simply mount it on a wall or use it as a tabletop device in the baby’s room. It comes with an IP65 rating, making it weather resistant. The smart home camera comes with COVID guard feature, which uses the AI-based solution developed by Hero Electronix to detect whether a person is with a mask or without a mask. The Camera’s AI on detecting the absence of a mask will inform the user via Qubo App as a smart notification. 

 

Qubo Smart Home security camera comes with a 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision. It also features two-way talk feature with echo cancellation for clear conversations. In terms of security, it uses the Q-Crypto framework and the brand claims that all access to the device is only from authenticated and authorized users. 

 

In the security camera the video, audio and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption. The smart home camera can work with any Alexa Display device that has Alexa Built-In. Users can ask Alexa to show a live stream of the feed right on the screen of their Alexa Built-In devices.

 

