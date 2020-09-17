Advertisement

GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 17, 2020 10:08 am

The Hero 9 Black boasts an improved 23.6-megapixel sensor which is powered by the GP1 processor.

GoPro has launched the Hero 9 action camera which is the company's flagship camera for 2020. It features a higher resolution sensor, front-facing colour LCD display, removable lens cover, and a larger battery compared to the company's previous Hero 8. It will also be compatible with GoPro Mods.

 

GoPro Max still remains the company's only 360-degree camera and it looks like GoPro will not be bringing new cameras to the table. Hero 7 will remain the entry model.

 

The camera is priced at Rs 49,500 in India and will be available for purchase from October and the media mod will be launched in the forthcoming months. GoPro claims that this media cover will offer an improved microphone and a foam cover to counter the wind noise.

 

The Hero 9 Black boasts an improved 23.6-megapixel sensor which is powered by the GP1 processor which was also seen in the previous model. The camera can now capture 20-megapixel stills and can record up to 5K 30fps videos which is quite impressive for an action camera.

 

There's also an LCD display this time around, at the front that might prove to be very useful for framing your yourselves. Not only that, it also has a larger battery compared to the Hero 8 Black. GoPro is claiming up to 30 per cent improvement in battery life compared to Hero 8.

 

If you thought changes in hardware were the only changes, you were probably in for surprises. GoPro has added newer software features which include HyperSmooth 3.0 for improved stabilization. Another great feature of this camera is, it is capable of performing horizon levelling within the camera itself if you select the ‘Linear+Horizon Levelling' option.

 

Thanks to the option of removing the lens cover, you can now swap it with the upcoming lens mod with ease. The GoPro 9 Black is waterproof up to 10 meters and also supports a single microSD and charges via USB Type-C.

